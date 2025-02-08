Left Menu

Opposition Fractures: Disunity in INDIA Block Paves Way for BJP's Delhi Triumph

The BJP's victory in Delhi elections is attributed to disunity within the INDIA block, comprising parties like CPI(M) and IUML. They accuse Congress of not supporting the alliance effectively. Senior leaders express concerns about the Congress facilitating BJP's success by not cooperating with other parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-02-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 20:50 IST
Opposition Fractures: Disunity in INDIA Block Paves Way for BJP's Delhi Triumph
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant political headway in New Delhi, marking a new chapter after nearly three decades. This development has been met with disappointment from the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both part of the INDIA block, who attribute the BJP's success to internal disunity.

In a pointed critique, CPI(M) leaders have accused Congress of not taking adequate measures to strengthen and support the INDIA block, thus inadvertently facilitating the BJP's victory. The Marxist leadership's dissatisfaction centers on Congress's failure to unite key opposition forces, particularly the AAP, to counter the BJP's influence.

IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty has echoed these sentiments, suggesting the lack of cohesion among alliance members directly contributed to their electoral setback. Both parties call for the INDIA block to engage in introspection and take immediate corrective actions to safeguard the constitutional fabric across different states in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025