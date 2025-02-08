Opposition Fractures: Disunity in INDIA Block Paves Way for BJP's Delhi Triumph

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant political headway in New Delhi, marking a new chapter after nearly three decades. This development has been met with disappointment from the CPI(M) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), both part of the INDIA block, who attribute the BJP's success to internal disunity.

In a pointed critique, CPI(M) leaders have accused Congress of not taking adequate measures to strengthen and support the INDIA block, thus inadvertently facilitating the BJP's victory. The Marxist leadership's dissatisfaction centers on Congress's failure to unite key opposition forces, particularly the AAP, to counter the BJP's influence.

IUML veteran P K Kunhalikutty has echoed these sentiments, suggesting the lack of cohesion among alliance members directly contributed to their electoral setback. Both parties call for the INDIA block to engage in introspection and take immediate corrective actions to safeguard the constitutional fabric across different states in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)