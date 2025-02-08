BJP's Triumphant Return: Decisive Victory in Delhi

The Himachal Pradesh BJP celebrated a significant electoral victory in the Delhi Assembly polls with multiple rallies. This victory marks the party's return to power in the national capital after over 26 years.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP secured 48 seats triumphing over AAP's 22, while Congress failed to win any seat for the third consecutive time. Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, and state BJP president, Rajiv Bindal, led the celebrations in Shimla and Nahan.

Speaking at a rally, Thakur attributed the win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating the people chose development and corruption-free governance. He criticized AAP for failing to tackle issues like corruption, accusing them of avoiding accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)