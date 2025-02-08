Congress Pledges Comeback After Delhi Assembly Rout

The Congress party, following another defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, stated on Saturday that it accepts the people's decision. However, they emphasized that the result is more a critique of Arvind Kejriwal and AAP than an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

In a post-election statement, Congress party leaders maintained they campaigned tirelessly against AAP in public interest. Despite not securing the necessary mandate, Congress remains focused on returning to power in Delhi by 2030, continuing their advocacy on essential issues like pollution, infrastructure, and governance.

Reflecting on the BJP's sweeping victory in Delhi, Congress leaders stressed their determination to fight against corruption and uphold liberal values. The party attributes AAP's defeat to voter disenchantment with Kejriwal's years of 'misrule' and advocates for Congress as the true bearer of progressive principles.

