Thousands Rally for Change: Iran's Authorities Face Pressure in Paris Protest
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Paris to protest against the Iranian government, hoping U.S. policies might catalyze change. Organized by the NCRI, the rally included Iranians, Europeans, and Ukrainians opposing Tehran's alliances. Criticized yet persistent, the NCRI rallies global support despite its controversial past.
Thousands of opponents of Iran's government rallied in Paris on Saturday, joining forces with Ukrainians to demand change in Tehran. This protest, organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), coincided with the looming execution of two members and recent death sentences for six others.
Participants from across Europe, many transported by bus, expressed defiance with Iranian flags and slogans against Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Ukrainians participating in the demonstration accused Iran of supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine.
Originally considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU, the NCRI remains a significant opposition group, despite questions about its influence within Iran. Critics aside, attendees insisted on the importance of external pressure on Tehran to foster change.
(With inputs from agencies.)
