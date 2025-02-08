Thousands Rally for Change: Iran's Authorities Face Pressure in Paris Protest

Thousands of opponents of Iran's government rallied in Paris on Saturday, joining forces with Ukrainians to demand change in Tehran. This protest, organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), coincided with the looming execution of two members and recent death sentences for six others.

Participants from across Europe, many transported by bus, expressed defiance with Iranian flags and slogans against Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Ukrainians participating in the demonstration accused Iran of supporting Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Originally considered a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU, the NCRI remains a significant opposition group, despite questions about its influence within Iran. Critics aside, attendees insisted on the importance of external pressure on Tehran to foster change.

(With inputs from agencies.)