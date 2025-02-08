Left Menu

BJP's Triumphant Return: Congress Faces Major Setback in Delhi

The BJP secured a dominant victory in the Delhi assembly polls, ousting the AAP with a decisive majority. Meanwhile, Congress, previously in power for 15 years, failed once again to win any seats, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah attributed to its focus on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Updated: 08-02-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant electoral upset, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ended the Aam Aadmi Party's reign in the Delhi assembly with a commanding win, claiming 48 out of 70 seats.

The BJP's success, driven by a strategic hyper-localised campaign and a full-throttle effort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left the AAP trailing with just 22 seats.

Meanwhile, Congress, which held the reins of power in Delhi for 15 uninterrupted years until a decade ago, failed to secure any seats for the third consecutive election, a failure attributed by Amit Shah to its fixation on the Nehru-Gandhi family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

