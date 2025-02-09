Federal Court Blocks Musk's Access to Treasury Payment Systems

In a significant legal development, a federal judge has temporarily barred Elon Musk's government efficiency team from accessing the U.S. Treasury's data systems, a move hailed by a coalition of Democratic attorneys general. They argue the access presents security risks and could lead to the misuse of sensitive information.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer came after a lawsuit was filed asserting the Department of Government Efficiency, spearheaded by Musk, lacks legal authority over these secure systems. The ruling stops Musk and other political appointees from further accessing or using the data pending a February 14 hearing.

The case arises amid fears that Musk's initiatives could disrupt federal funding for vital programs and aid personal political interests. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reassured that no payment system changes would occur without agency consensus. The situation continues to evolve as the legal and political drama unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)