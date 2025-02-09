Trump's Cabinet Picks: Bold Choices for a Controversial Administration

The confirmation process for former President Donald Trump's cabinet nominees is underway, with several key figures now officially part of his team. As of now, about half of Trump's selections have been approved by the U.S. Senate, signaling support for the former president's guidance and administrative choices.

Among those confirmed, Pete Hegseth now holds the position of Defense Secretary, a role drawing significant attention due to his stance against what he calls 'woke' Pentagon policies. Marco Rubio, a notable figure, secured the Secretary of State position unanimously, reflecting bipartisan confidence in his leadership amid geopolitical challenges.

However, some appointments have not been free of controversy. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nominated to lead the Health and Human Services Department, has sparked debates due to his history of promoting vaccine misinformation. These picks highlight Trump's intent to implement bold policies and reshape the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)