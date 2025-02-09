Trump's Controversial Moves Shake Up Various Sectors
A summary of domestic US news highlights Trump's contentious decisions: not naming FBI agents involved in the January 6 Capitol riot investigations, turmoil at USAID, a temporary block on Musk's DOGE accessing payment systems, and Trump's enduring ties to football at Super Bowl LIX, among others.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 05:22 IST
The Trump administration is refraining from disclosing the identities of FBI agents linked to the January 6 Capitol attack probe, following a judge-approved agreement despite the president's call for terminations.
USAID personnel grapple with uncertainty as a judge imposes a temporary order blocking Trump's agency overhaul.
Amid a lawsuit from 19 states, a federal judge has temporarily halted Elon Musk's DOGE team from accessing sensitive government payment systems due to potential security risks.
