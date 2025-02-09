Trump's Controversial Moves Shake Up Various Sectors

The Trump administration is refraining from disclosing the identities of FBI agents linked to the January 6 Capitol attack probe, following a judge-approved agreement despite the president's call for terminations.

USAID personnel grapple with uncertainty as a judge imposes a temporary order blocking Trump's agency overhaul.

Amid a lawsuit from 19 states, a federal judge has temporarily halted Elon Musk's DOGE team from accessing sensitive government payment systems due to potential security risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)