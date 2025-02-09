Left Menu

Trump's Controversial Moves Shake Up Various Sectors

A summary of domestic US news highlights Trump's contentious decisions: not naming FBI agents involved in the January 6 Capitol riot investigations, turmoil at USAID, a temporary block on Musk's DOGE accessing payment systems, and Trump's enduring ties to football at Super Bowl LIX, among others.

The Trump administration is refraining from disclosing the identities of FBI agents linked to the January 6 Capitol attack probe, following a judge-approved agreement despite the president's call for terminations.

USAID personnel grapple with uncertainty as a judge imposes a temporary order blocking Trump's agency overhaul.

Amid a lawsuit from 19 states, a federal judge has temporarily halted Elon Musk's DOGE team from accessing sensitive government payment systems due to potential security risks.

