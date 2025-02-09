Kosovo's High-Stakes Election: Kurti's Leadership on the Line
Kosovo heads to the polls after a heated campaign pitting Prime Minister Albin Kurti against opposition parties. Key issues include economic performance, relations with Serbia, and EU funding cuts. Kurti's policies could see Vetevendosje lose votes, potentially leading to coalition talks amid criticism over his divisive rhetoric.
Kosovo is set to hold elections on Sunday following a contentious campaign where Prime Minister Albin Kurti faced strong opposition over issues like the economy and relations with Serbia. Since taking office in 2021, Kurti's rule has been marked by efforts to extend government control in the Serb-majority north, sparking political debate.
Economic concerns have been exacerbated by EU-imposed financial restrictions due to escalating tensions with ethnic Serbs, leading to a cut of at least 150 million euros in funding. As Kurti's party risks dipping below the 50% vote threshold, potential coalition discussions loom on the horizon.
While unemployment has dropped and the economy has improved under Kurti, his polarizing remarks and policies have unsettled relations with traditional allies such as the EU and the United States, making this election crucial for Kosovo's future political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
