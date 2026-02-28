EU Urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to De-escalate Tensions

In response to increasing violence between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the European Union's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged both nations to de-escalate tensions and initiate dialogue.

Kallas reiterated that Afghanistan's territory should not be utilized for threatening or attacking other countries. She emphasized the importance of Afghan authorities taking decisive action against all terrorist groups operating within or from its borders.

This statement comes amid heightened hostilities in South Asia, and the EU is keen on seeing stability restored in the region.

