Legacy of Namibia's Founding Father: Sam Nujoma

Sam Nujoma, Namibia's first democratically elected president, passed away at 95. Known as the 'Founding Father of the Namibian Nation,' he was a pivotal figure in the country's independence movement. Nujoma served three terms and aimed to unify the nation, bridging political divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 09:40 IST
Sam Nujoma, the revolutionary guerrilla leader who helped secure Namibia's independence from apartheid rule, died at age 95 on Saturday, as confirmed by the Namibian Presidency.

Nujoma ascended to the presidency of the southern African nation on March 21, 1990, and was acknowledged as the 'Founding Father of the Namibian Nation' by a 2005 parliamentary act. 'The foundations of the Republic of Namibia have been shaken,' remarked the presidency on the platform X.

Renowned for more than just leading Namibia to freedom, Dr. Nujoma motivated the population to take charge of their homeland. He served as president from 1990 to 2005, endeavoring to unite the country by bridging its political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

