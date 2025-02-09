Legacy of Namibia's Founding Father: Sam Nujoma

Sam Nujoma, the revolutionary guerrilla leader who helped secure Namibia's independence from apartheid rule, died at age 95 on Saturday, as confirmed by the Namibian Presidency.

Nujoma ascended to the presidency of the southern African nation on March 21, 1990, and was acknowledged as the 'Founding Father of the Namibian Nation' by a 2005 parliamentary act. 'The foundations of the Republic of Namibia have been shaken,' remarked the presidency on the platform X.

Renowned for more than just leading Namibia to freedom, Dr. Nujoma motivated the population to take charge of their homeland. He served as president from 1990 to 2005, endeavoring to unite the country by bridging its political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)