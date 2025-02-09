BJP's Dominance in Delhi: A Shift in Power Dynamics

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has experienced a remarkable resurgence in Delhi, securing power in the national capital after 26 years. Winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats, the party has substantially increased its vote share by 13 percentage points over the last decade.

In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) vote share has dwindled by nearly 10 percentage points during the same period. Despite achieving over 40 percent of the vote share, AAP found itself relegated to just 22 seats. This marks the first time a party has lost such a significant share in Delhi despite high voter support.

Meanwhile, Congress has suffered a third consecutive defeat in Delhi, earning no seats once again. However, the party did mark a slight improvement in its vote share, receiving 6.34 percent this time compared to 4.3 percent in the 2020 elections.

