Sam Nujoma: The Founding Father of Namibia's Independence

Sam Nujoma, renowned activist and the first president of an independent Namibia, died at 95, the Namibian Presidency confirmed on Sunday. His leadership began March 21, 1990, marking a significant chapter in Namibian history. He was formally titled "Founding Father of the Namibian Nation" by a 2005 parliamentary act.

While lauded for his role in the country's independence and unity, Nujoma faced both domestic and international scrutiny. His intolerance towards critical media, opposition to homosexuality, and a constitutional amendment allowing his third term attracted criticism. Despite backing controversial land seizures in Zimbabwe, at home, he adhered to a "willing buyer, willing seller" land policy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted Nujoma's role in laying the foundation for solidarity between Namibia and South Africa. His legacy remains complex, renowned for bridging political divides, yet shadowed by media suppression and an authoritarian approach during his tenure.

