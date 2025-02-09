Left Menu

Delhi Election Drama: Criminal Charges and Surging Wealth

Thirty-one of the 70 newly elected members of the Delhi Assembly have declared criminal cases. Despite fewer cases than the last term, 17 face serious charges. Wealth among MLAs has surged with the top three from the BJP boasting substantial assets. Gender and academic diversity remain concerns.

In the latest Delhi Assembly elections, 31 of the 70 newly elected candidates have reported criminal cases, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) disclosed. Although this marks a decline from the previous assembly, serious charges still loom over 17 winners, including attempted murder and crimes against women.

The election saw a noticeable leap in the wealth of MLAs. BJP representatives topped the financial charts, with their average assets valued at Rs 28.59 crore. In stark contrast, asset declarations by AAP winners averaged Rs 7.74 crore, showcasing a stark wealth disparity. The BJP also saw the wealthiest members, including Karnail Singh with Rs 259.67 crore.

Despite financial and demographic insights offered by the analysis, gender representation faltered, dropping to five female MLAs from eight. Meanwhile, academic diversity remains limited, with a majority of winners holding university degrees. The analysis underscored asset growth among re-elected MLAs, who saw a 25% increase in their net worth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

