Kosovo's Contentious Elections: A Struggle for Change and Stability

Kosovo held elections amid a heated political climate, with opposition parties challenging Prime Minister Albin Kurti over issues like the economy, corruption, and international relations. Kurti's leadership has created tension with ethnic Serbs and estranged Kosovo from traditional Western allies. The results could dictate potential coalition talks.

Polls opened in Kosovo on Sunday following a fierce election campaign in which opposition candidates confronted Prime Minister Albin Kurti on critical issues such as the economy, corruption, and relationships with Serbia.

Kurti, whose popularity is bolstered by extending control in the north, faces criticism for distancing Kosovo from its allies and failing to deliver reforms in education and health.

Economic sanctions imposed by the EU and potential election outcomes could influence future coalitions. Voters expressed a desire for change and development, especially in repairing relations with the United States and the EU. Exit polls and results are expected later Sunday night.

