Kejriwal Rallies AAP for Constructive Opposition Role

Following the recent electoral defeat in Delhi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal convened with the party's 22 newly elected MLAs at his residence on Sunday. He encouraged the group to address public issues and continue serving the citizens.

Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi addressed the press, asserting the party's intention to act as a constructive opposition. She stressed AAP's commitment to ensuring the BJP fulfills its promises, notably a monthly payment to women and free electrical units.

Additionally, Atishi remarked on the seamless transition, emphasizing the need for AAP's vigilance in safeguarding the initiatives established over the past decade. The BJP's recent victory concluded 26 years outside power in Delhi, securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats.

