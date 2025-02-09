Left Menu

Kejriwal Rallies AAP for Constructive Opposition Role

After AAP's electoral defeat in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal urged 22 newly elected MLAs to serve the public. Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi emphasized AAP's role as a constructive opposition ensuring BJP fulfills its promises, including monetary benefits for women and free electricity.

Updated: 09-02-2025 19:44 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Following the recent electoral defeat in Delhi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal convened with the party's 22 newly elected MLAs at his residence on Sunday. He encouraged the group to address public issues and continue serving the citizens.

Outgoing Chief Minister Atishi addressed the press, asserting the party's intention to act as a constructive opposition. She stressed AAP's commitment to ensuring the BJP fulfills its promises, notably a monthly payment to women and free electrical units.

Additionally, Atishi remarked on the seamless transition, emphasizing the need for AAP's vigilance in safeguarding the initiatives established over the past decade. The BJP's recent victory concluded 26 years outside power in Delhi, securing 48 out of 70 assembly seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

