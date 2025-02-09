Left Menu

Political Blame Game: AAP's Amanatullah Khan Accuses Congress

AAP's Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan accused the Congress of prioritizing AAP's defeat over winning, leading to BJP's landslide victory in Delhi polls. Despite being alliance partners, Khan claims Congress's actions supported BJP, impacting secular voters and diminishing AAP's assembly seats from 62 to 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:53 IST
Political Blame Game: AAP's Amanatullah Khan Accuses Congress
Amanatullah Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Amanatullah Khan, AAP's Okhla MLA, pointed fingers at the Congress for facilitating BJP's emphatic win in the Delhi elections. While AAP's seat count dropped significantly, Khan alleged Congress focused more on defeating AAP than securing its own victory.

Khan accused the Congress of campaigning with the intent to diminish AAP's stronghold rather than winning, citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unprecedented move to canvass in Khan's constituency. Despite the historic alliance in the INDIA bloc, Congress's strategy allegedly backfired, hurting secular voters and aiding BJP's win.

In response, Congress leaders refuted these claims, highlighting their improved vote share and strategic campaigns. Senior Congress figures emphasized their genuine efforts to win, crediting their enhanced performance to effective leadership and electoral strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025