Political Blame Game: AAP's Amanatullah Khan Accuses Congress

Amanatullah Khan, AAP's Okhla MLA, pointed fingers at the Congress for facilitating BJP's emphatic win in the Delhi elections. While AAP's seat count dropped significantly, Khan alleged Congress focused more on defeating AAP than securing its own victory.

Khan accused the Congress of campaigning with the intent to diminish AAP's stronghold rather than winning, citing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's unprecedented move to canvass in Khan's constituency. Despite the historic alliance in the INDIA bloc, Congress's strategy allegedly backfired, hurting secular voters and aiding BJP's win.

In response, Congress leaders refuted these claims, highlighting their improved vote share and strategic campaigns. Senior Congress figures emphasized their genuine efforts to win, crediting their enhanced performance to effective leadership and electoral strategies.

