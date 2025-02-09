Left Menu

Turmoil in Manipur: CM Biren Singh Resigns Amidst Ethnic Strife

In a significant political shift, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned amidst ethnic turmoil and internal BJP pressures. His resignation comes after controversies and a prolonged period of violence. The future political leadership in Manipur remains uncertain as the BJP deliberates on their next steps.

Turmoil in Manipur: CM Biren Singh Resigns Amidst Ethnic Strife
In a dramatic turn of events, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has resigned in the face of ongoing ethnic tensions and internal demands for leadership change within the state BJP. Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Imphal's Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

The resignation, accepted by the Governor, follows a protracted period of ethnic violence that has left the state in turmoil since May 2023. The timing of the resignation, just after Singh's return from Delhi, signals increasing pressure from both opposition demands and a leadership crisis within his party.

Questions remain about the BJP's subsequent leadership decision. Chief figurehead Sambit Patra is currently in Manipur, while party sources express hope that Singh's resignation might pave the way for peace between conflicting ethnic groups, thus aligning with the central government's mission to fortify stability in the region.

