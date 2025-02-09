Left Menu

BJP's Landslide Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission announced the completion of the Delhi Assembly elections, described as free and fair. The BJP secured a landslide victory with 48 seats, while AAP's tally dropped to 22. The announcement was made official with Due Constitution Notification submitted to the Lieutenant Governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:35 IST
BJP's Landslide Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has formally declared the conclusion of a significant democratic event, the Delhi Assembly elections, by submitting the Due Constitution Notification to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. This move marks the end of an electoral process described as 'free, fair, and transparent.'

In a dramatic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with 48 out of 70 seats, delivering a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which witnessed its seat count plummet to 22 from its previous 62. The Congress party continued its downward trend, failing to win any seat for the third time in a row.

The Election Commission's Principal Secretary, Ajoy Kumar, alongside Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz, handed over the notification listing the recently elected candidates to the Lieutenant Governor. This act concludes the electoral proceedings for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025, which saw voting take place on February 5 and results declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025