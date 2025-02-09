BJP's Landslide Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India has formally declared the conclusion of a significant democratic event, the Delhi Assembly elections, by submitting the Due Constitution Notification to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. This move marks the end of an electoral process described as 'free, fair, and transparent.'

In a dramatic turn of events, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious with 48 out of 70 seats, delivering a significant blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which witnessed its seat count plummet to 22 from its previous 62. The Congress party continued its downward trend, failing to win any seat for the third time in a row.

The Election Commission's Principal Secretary, Ajoy Kumar, alongside Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz, handed over the notification listing the recently elected candidates to the Lieutenant Governor. This act concludes the electoral proceedings for the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025, which saw voting take place on February 5 and results declared on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)