Strengthening Global Ties: India and Fiji Enhance Defence Cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a constructive dialogue with his Fijian counterpart, Pio Tikoduadua, on Sunday, discussing strategies to enhance defence collaboration between the two nations. The ministers aimed to bolster their military partnership by agreeing to set up an India-Fiji Joint Working Group on Defence Cooperation.

The discussions transpired on the sidelines of the upcoming Aero India 2025 event in Bengaluru, set to commence on Monday. Rajnath Singh expressed his plans to deepen defence relations in a post on social media platform X, remarking on the meeting's positive outcomes.

Fijian Defence Minister Tikoduadua echoed this sentiment, highlighting the longstanding partnership between Fiji and India. Meanwhile, Singh also engaged in defence talks with South Sudan's Defence Minister, Lt Gen Chol Thon J Balok, underscoring ongoing peacekeeping collaborations under UN auspices.

