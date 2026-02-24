Left Menu

India, Kenya Hold 1st Agriculture Joint Working Group Meet

India and Kenya — both agrarian economies with significant rural populations — discussed ways to leverage complementarities in technology, capacity building and institutional expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:35 IST
India, Kenya Hold 1st Agriculture Joint Working Group Meet
The dialogue emphasised knowledge exchange, skill development and institutional partnerships to boost productivity and resilience in both countries. Image Credit: X(@AgriGoI)
  • Country:
  • India

 India and Kenya today convened the first Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting on Agriculture in virtual mode, marking a significant step toward deepening bilateral cooperation in farming, research and agri-technology.

The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and Mr. Stephen Rono from Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.

Strengthening South–South Agricultural Cooperation

Officials from both countries exchanged perspectives on their respective agricultural priorities, challenges and emerging policy initiatives, underscoring the importance of strategic collaboration in strengthening food systems and rural livelihoods.

India and Kenya — both agrarian economies with significant rural populations — discussed ways to leverage complementarities in technology, capacity building and institutional expertise.

Focus Areas of Collaboration

Constructive discussions were held across several key domains, including:

  • Agricultural research and innovation

  • Market access and trade facilitation

  • Farm mechanisation and agri-equipment support

  • Capacity building and farmer training initiatives

  • Natural resource management and sustainable practices

The dialogue emphasised knowledge exchange, skill development and institutional partnerships to boost productivity and resilience in both countries.

Expanding Institutional Engagement

The meeting was attended by senior officials from multiple divisions of India’s Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, including:

  • Crops Division

  • Mechanisation & Technology (M&T) Division

  • Natural Resource Management (NRM) Division

  • Plant Protection (PP) Division

  • Extension Division

Representatives from the High Commission of India in Kenya and the Ministry of External Affairs also participated, reflecting the strategic importance of agricultural cooperation within the broader bilateral framework.

Toward Practical Outcomes

Both sides agreed to explore concrete initiatives that can translate discussions into actionable programmes, including joint research collaborations, technical exchanges and skill development partnerships.

The inaugural JWG meeting lays the groundwork for structured and sustained engagement in agriculture, aimed at enhancing productivity, promoting sustainability and strengthening food security in both nations.

 

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

Strengthening Ties: Yogi Adityanath's Diplomatic Visit to Singapore

 India
2
Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

Dedicated Freight Corridor to Propel Madhya Pradesh's Industrial Growth

 India
3
US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

US Military Intercepts Third Sanctioned Tanker in Indian Ocean

 United States
4
Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

Trump Administration Considers Bank Citizenship Data Mandate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026