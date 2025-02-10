Egypt Rebukes Netanyahu's Controversial Accusations

Egypt has strongly condemned comments made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing them as 'misleading accusations', according to a statement released by the foreign ministry late on Sunday.

Netanyahu, during an interview with Fox News, accused Egypt of obstructing the movement of Gazans seeking to leave the territory. He asserted that wealthier individuals were able to bribe their way out, suggesting that Gazans should have relocation options.

While the foreign ministry did not specify, it is presumed their response was in reference to Netanyahu's interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)