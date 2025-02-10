Trump Weighs in on Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

Nippon Steel remained silent in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that no company can hold a majority stake in U.S. Steel. The statement was made aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Despite Trump's comments, sources indicate that Nippon Steel has not retracted its $14.9 billion bid, though the specifics remain unclear. Trump's stance implies the bid might become an investment rather than a direct purchase.

This development suggests a possible new deal structure, with Trump planning to meet Nippon Steel's CEO for further discussions, where he intends to 'mediate and arbitrate.'

(With inputs from agencies.)