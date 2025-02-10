Left Menu

Trump Weighs in on Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

Nippon Steel has not commented on U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration that no majority stake could be held in U.S. Steel. Trump's comments suggested the bid would be in the form of an investment rather than a purchase, with discussions set to take place this week.

Nippon Steel remained silent in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that no company can hold a majority stake in U.S. Steel. The statement was made aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Despite Trump's comments, sources indicate that Nippon Steel has not retracted its $14.9 billion bid, though the specifics remain unclear. Trump's stance implies the bid might become an investment rather than a direct purchase.

This development suggests a possible new deal structure, with Trump planning to meet Nippon Steel's CEO for further discussions, where he intends to 'mediate and arbitrate.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

