Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a federal examination of Treasury debt payments to investigate potential fraud and suggested that America's $36 trillion debt may be overstated. The scrutiny, announced aboard Air Force One, aims to uncover any wasteful spending in the financial system, Trump indicated.

This sweeping inquiry includes the involvement of Elon Musk, who has been given the task of revamping government operations, causing significant unrest, including street protests and legal battles. Musk's 'Department of Government Efficiency' has raised several privacy concerns while accessing sensitive government records.

Following a federal court decision, Musk's access to government payment systems has been curtailed, pending privacy protection guarantees. Meanwhile, various domestic aid projects have reportedly been stymied, affecting clean energy, transportation, and health sectors due to funding freezes.

(With inputs from agencies.)