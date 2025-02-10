Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures
U.S. President Donald Trump announced an examination of U.S. Treasury debt payments for potential fraud, implying the national debt might be less than reported. He has empowered Elon Musk to reorganize the federal government, sparking legal disputes and protests. Court rulings have hindered Trump's efforts to limit domestic funding.
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a federal examination of Treasury debt payments to investigate potential fraud and suggested that America's $36 trillion debt may be overstated. The scrutiny, announced aboard Air Force One, aims to uncover any wasteful spending in the financial system, Trump indicated.
This sweeping inquiry includes the involvement of Elon Musk, who has been given the task of revamping government operations, causing significant unrest, including street protests and legal battles. Musk's 'Department of Government Efficiency' has raised several privacy concerns while accessing sensitive government records.
Following a federal court decision, Musk's access to government payment systems has been curtailed, pending privacy protection guarantees. Meanwhile, various domestic aid projects have reportedly been stymied, affecting clean energy, transportation, and health sectors due to funding freezes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Treasury
- Debt
- Fraud
- Musk
- Federal Government
- Spending
- Court Ruling
- Protests
- Funding
ALSO READ
Kejriwal model for spending govt money on public welfare, BJP's for waiving huge debts of friends: AAP chief.
Elon Musk's Controversial Endorsement of Germany's AfD Sparks Outrage
Elon Musk's $1 Million-A-Day Giveaway Controversy
French Prime Minister Warns Against Elon Musk's Influence
NATO Allies Urged to Increase Defense Spending Amid New Challenges