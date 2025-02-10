Left Menu

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an examination of U.S. Treasury debt payments for potential fraud, implying the national debt might be less than reported. He has empowered Elon Musk to reorganize the federal government, sparking legal disputes and protests. Court rulings have hindered Trump's efforts to limit domestic funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 05:56 IST
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a federal examination of Treasury debt payments to investigate potential fraud and suggested that America's $36 trillion debt may be overstated. The scrutiny, announced aboard Air Force One, aims to uncover any wasteful spending in the financial system, Trump indicated.

This sweeping inquiry includes the involvement of Elon Musk, who has been given the task of revamping government operations, causing significant unrest, including street protests and legal battles. Musk's 'Department of Government Efficiency' has raised several privacy concerns while accessing sensitive government records.

Following a federal court decision, Musk's access to government payment systems has been curtailed, pending privacy protection guarantees. Meanwhile, various domestic aid projects have reportedly been stymied, affecting clean energy, transportation, and health sectors due to funding freezes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

Five Thai Hostages Return Home After Year-long Captivity in Gaza

 Thailand
2
Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

Chatbots' Apology Strategies: Concrete vs. Abstract

 India
3
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
4
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025