BJP Strategizes to Strengthen Grip in Bihar Amid Assembly Polls

In a significant political development, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has projected confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will establish a robust government in Bihar, following its success in Delhi, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khandelwal praised the current Bihar government, calling it efficient and hopeful of BJP's strengthened presence.

The announcement came as around 30 MPs from BJP, JD(U), and other NDA allies convened with PM Modi in Parliament, where they expressed gratitude for the state's favorable allocations in the recent Budget. Noteworthy initiatives include Patna Airport's expansion and the establishment of new greenfield airports, alongside the Western Kosi Canal ERM project.

The Union Budget's focus on Bihar has drawn mixed reactions. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lauded the Budget as progressive, emphasizing its potential for Bihar's development. However, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Budget, lamenting the absence of a 'special package' for the state, and accused Kumar of not securing better financial arrangements for Bihar.

