The Indian Congress has criticized the Modi administration's recent announcement to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010, branding it a significant 'U-turn' just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to France and the United States.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary for communications, reminded the public of the commitment made in 2015, as documented in a Ministry of External Affairs booklet, that there was no proposal to amend the Act or its associated rules at that time.

The criticism intensifies as the Congress underscores that the decision aligns suspiciously with Modi's scheduled meetings with French and American companies, suggesting the amendment is a strategy to nurture international business relationships, despite long-standing domestic opposition to changes in the act.

