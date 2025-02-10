Left Menu

Modi's Nuclear Policy Shift: A Strategic U-turn?

The Indian Congress has slammed the Modi government's decision to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010, calling it a 'U-turn' intended to please French and American firms. This move coincides with Modi's diplomatic visits to these nations, sparking criticism over shifting policy priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:49 IST
Modi's Nuclear Policy Shift: A Strategic U-turn?
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Congress has criticized the Modi administration's recent announcement to amend the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act 2010, branding it a significant 'U-turn' just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to France and the United States.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary for communications, reminded the public of the commitment made in 2015, as documented in a Ministry of External Affairs booklet, that there was no proposal to amend the Act or its associated rules at that time.

The criticism intensifies as the Congress underscores that the decision aligns suspiciously with Modi's scheduled meetings with French and American companies, suggesting the amendment is a strategy to nurture international business relationships, despite long-standing domestic opposition to changes in the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

Operation Devil Hunt: Bangladesh's Crackdown on Chaos

 Global
2
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
3
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
4
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

Beyond the hype: Measuring generative AI’s societal impact through agency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025