Intensifying Drone Threat from Pakistan: AAP MP Sounds the Alarm

AAP MP Sandeep Pathak raises alarm over growing drone-based smuggling on the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, urging government action. Pathak highlights the rise in drones carrying weapons and drugs, calling it a major security threat. He also advocates international exposure of Pakistan's role in drug addiction spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:59 IST
AAP MP Sandeep Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak has issued a Zero Hour notice concerning the alarming rise in drone-based smuggling activities. These illicit drones, originating from Pakistan, are suspected of transporting weapons and drugs, posing a security risk to Indian territories.

Pathak revealed that security forces intercepted 107 drones in 2023 alone, with numbers surging to almost 200 by November 2024. He emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that drones have even been discovered in agricultural fields. Describing this as a major threat, he called for decisive action from the central government.

Advocating for international awareness, Pathak urged the exposure of Pakistan's conspiracy to entrap Indian youth in drug addiction. He also proposed deploying advanced drone interception technologies along the border for robust defense. Simultaneously, Congress MP Manish Tewari demanded parliamentary attention on the deportation of Indian citizens from the U.S., emphasizing urgent dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

