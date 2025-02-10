Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Census Delay Impacting Food Security for Millions

Sonia Gandhi has expressed concern over the four-year delay in the census, impacting 14 crore Indians' access to benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). She urged the government to prioritize the census completion to ensure rightful entitlements for vulnerable populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:33 IST
Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi (Photo: Sansad TV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi made a compelling speech highlighting the detrimental effects of the delayed census on the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries. She underscored that 14 crore Indians stand deprived of their rights owing to the census not being updated.

Gandhi emphasized that the NFSA, a defining policy from the UPA era initiated in 2013, plays a vital role in safeguarding food security for 140 crore Indians, particularly essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The outdated beneficiary data relies on the 2011 Census, severely limiting assistance to needy populations.

Highlighting an unprecedented delay, she noted that for the first time in independent India's history, the decennial census has been delayed by four years, initially scheduled for 2021 but uncertain to be conducted this year. She appealed to the government to expedite the census process, amplifying that food security is an inalienable right.

(With inputs from agencies.)

