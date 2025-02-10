Sonia Gandhi Criticizes Census Delay Impacting Food Security for Millions

During a session in the Rajya Sabha, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi made a compelling speech highlighting the detrimental effects of the delayed census on the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries. She underscored that 14 crore Indians stand deprived of their rights owing to the census not being updated.

Gandhi emphasized that the NFSA, a defining policy from the UPA era initiated in 2013, plays a vital role in safeguarding food security for 140 crore Indians, particularly essential amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The outdated beneficiary data relies on the 2011 Census, severely limiting assistance to needy populations.

Highlighting an unprecedented delay, she noted that for the first time in independent India's history, the decennial census has been delayed by four years, initially scheduled for 2021 but uncertain to be conducted this year. She appealed to the government to expedite the census process, amplifying that food security is an inalienable right.

