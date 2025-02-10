Left Menu

EU Poised to Counter New U.S. Tariffs

The European Union, led by France, is preparing to respond to new tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot emphasized EU's readiness to defend its interests, signaling potential retaliatory measures against increased steel and aluminum import duties.

Updated: 10-02-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 12:38 IST
The European Union is gearing up to counteract the latest tariff impositions by U.S. President Donald Trump, announced French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

President Trump declared on Sunday his plan for new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports to the U.S., further escalating his trade policy ventures.

Barrot confirmed that both France and the EU would take measures in response. "Of course, we are prepared," he shared during a TF1 television interview, referencing past instances of similar trade disputes from 2018. The European Commission is now tasked with determining which sectors will be impacted by the EU's response.

