Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Overdue Change in Manipur

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, commented on the overdue resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Singh resigned amid ongoing violence in the state lasting two years, resulting in over 250 deaths and thousands displaced. Gandhi has been attending events in Wayanad before heading to New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:02 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Overdue Change in Manipur
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, criticized the delayed resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, citing the ongoing violence in the region.

More than two years of unrest have led to over 250 deaths and left thousands homeless in Manipur.

Gandhi attended events in Wayanad and planned to visit families affected by wild animal attacks before departing to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025