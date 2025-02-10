Priyanka Gandhi Calls for Overdue Change in Manipur
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, commented on the overdue resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Singh resigned amid ongoing violence in the state lasting two years, resulting in over 250 deaths and thousands displaced. Gandhi has been attending events in Wayanad before heading to New Delhi.
Updated: 10-02-2025 14:02 IST
India
- India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, criticized the delayed resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, citing the ongoing violence in the region.
More than two years of unrest have led to over 250 deaths and left thousands homeless in Manipur.
Gandhi attended events in Wayanad and planned to visit families affected by wild animal attacks before departing to New Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
