Congress at Crossroads: Coalition or Solo Path Ahead?

Following its third straight defeat in the Delhi elections, Tariq Anwar of Congress emphasizes the need to decide on coalition politics or going solo. Anwar calls for fundamental party structure changes amid Congress's alliance with RJD in upcoming Bihar elections, despite a slight improvement in vote share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 15:09 IST
Following a third consecutive defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls, Congress is grappling with its political identity as a coalition player or a standalone entity. Senior party leader Tariq Anwar stresses the urgency for a decisive strategy in the wake of humiliating losses.

Demanding a fundamental restructuring of the party, Anwar refrains from elaborating on specific changes. Yet, his call for action highlights the deep-rooted challenges within the Congress, especially after the party's failure to secure any seats.

In preparation for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections alongside ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress must reevaluate its approach, even amidst a minor vote share increase in Delhi.

