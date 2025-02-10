Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Criticizes Fragmented INDIA Bloc Over Election Defeat

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske mocked the opposition INDIA bloc, describing it as a leaderless group akin to a wedding without a groom. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut urged AAP and Congress to unite for greater impact, as BJP claimed significant victories in the recent Delhi polls.

Updated: 10-02-2025 16:06 IST
Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Monday criticized the apparent leadership vacuum in the opposition INDIA bloc, likening it to a wedding procession missing its groom. Mhaske argued that the alliance is incapacitated by internal divisions, with multiple parties harboring individual agendas, making it impossible to elect a unifying leader.

Sharpening his attack, Mhaske highlighted the disjointed efforts of the INDIA bloc during the Delhi assembly elections, which saw a lack of cohesion between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. This discord ultimately led to separate election campaigns, with both parties suffering losses to the BJP.

In the wake of AAP's electoral defeat, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut emphasized the need for cooperation within the INDIA bloc in a press conference. Raut urged the Congress, described as the senior partner, to foster inclusion and dialogue to prevent further losses like those experienced in the Delhi polls. The BJP's historic victory in Delhi, gaining a two-thirds majority, underscored the need for strategic unity among opposition parties.

The BJP's triumph was highlighted by Parvesh Verma's win over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, although Atishi managed to retain the Kalkaji seat for AAP. Congress, despite hopes for a resurgence, failed to secure any seats in the assembly. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

