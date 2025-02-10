Left Menu

Germany's Push to Prevent Tariff Hikes Amid US Threats

The German government is actively working to prevent tariff increases threatened by US President Donald Trump. Economy Minister Robert Habeck met with EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic to discuss strategies to avert these potential tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:22 IST
Germany's Push to Prevent Tariff Hikes Amid US Threats
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government is making significant efforts to avert potential tariff increases that have been threatened by US President Donald Trump, according to a spokesperson from the economy ministry on Monday. The government's focus is on ensuring these proposed measures do not come to fruition, reflecting serious diplomatic engagement on economic matters.

Berlin's proactive stance was highlighted by Economy Minister Robert Habeck's meeting with EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic. The meeting, which took place on Monday, was aimed at discussing the looming threat of increased tariffs and exploring viable solutions to prevent them from being implemented.

This incident underscores the broader dynamics of international trade relations, where strategic discussions and negotiations play a crucial role in shaping economic policies and outcomes. The collaboration between Germany and the EU is indicative of their commitment to maintaining stable trade relations with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025