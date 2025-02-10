Judiciary Stands Firm Against Trump's Policy Blitz

The judicial branch is emerging as a significant deterrent to President Donald Trump's aggressive push of executive orders targeting foreign aid, citizenship, and other contentious policies. Federal judges, facing minimal resistance in Congress, signal mounting tensions with the executive by challenging the legality of these actions.

This judicial activism has become a focal point for figures like Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance, particularly after a Manhattan federal judge temporarily blocked an order affecting Treasury systems. Musk responded by proposing annual reviews and potential dismissal of ineffective judges, while Vance criticized judicial interference with executive authority.

Amidst controversy, Trump has enacted over 60 executive orders, raising constitutional concerns among scholars. State attorneys general and advocacy groups have pursued legal action, achieving temporary halts against some orders. Challenges reach the Ninth Circuit and could progress to the conservative-leaning Supreme Court, posing significant questions about presidential authority.

