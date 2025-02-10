Tight Race in Ecuador: Noboa vs. Gonzalez
Ecuador's presidential run-off sees incumbent Daniel Noboa narrowly leading against leftist Luisa Gonzalez, mirroring the 2023 snap election. Noboa proposes strong security measures, while Gonzalez fights crime with military and social strategies. Political alliances and accusations of electoral fraud add tension to the tightly contested race.
The upcoming presidential run-off in Ecuador has incumbent Daniel Noboa facing off against leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez, in a match-up that echoes the results of the 2023 snap election.
Polls had predicted Noboa, 37, an heir to a business empire, would secure victory initially. However, the tight margin of less than one percentage point against Gonzalez could pave the way for third and fourth-place candidates to play decisive roles. With over 80% of votes counted, Noboa holds 44.5% while Gonzalez has 44%.
Noboa's campaign focuses on cutting violent deaths by 15%, reducing prison violence, and targeting major gang leaders, while Gonzalez, a protege of ex-President Rafael Correa, aims for military and police operations to tackle crime. Allegations of potential election fraud and Noboa's internal political conflicts intensify the race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
W Cape Schools See Rise in Burglary and Vandalism Despite Increased Security Measures
Crime Rates Plummet in Delhi: A Glimpse of Hope for 2025
Heightened Security Measures Deployed for Upcoming Super Bowl in New Orleans
Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections with Intensified Security Measures
Leadership Shift in Manipur Sparks Political Turmoil and Security Measures