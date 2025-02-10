Tight Race in Ecuador: Noboa vs. Gonzalez

The upcoming presidential run-off in Ecuador has incumbent Daniel Noboa facing off against leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez, in a match-up that echoes the results of the 2023 snap election.

Polls had predicted Noboa, 37, an heir to a business empire, would secure victory initially. However, the tight margin of less than one percentage point against Gonzalez could pave the way for third and fourth-place candidates to play decisive roles. With over 80% of votes counted, Noboa holds 44.5% while Gonzalez has 44%.

Noboa's campaign focuses on cutting violent deaths by 15%, reducing prison violence, and targeting major gang leaders, while Gonzalez, a protege of ex-President Rafael Correa, aims for military and police operations to tackle crime. Allegations of potential election fraud and Noboa's internal political conflicts intensify the race.

