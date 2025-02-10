Left Menu

Tight Race in Ecuador: Noboa vs. Gonzalez

Ecuador's presidential run-off sees incumbent Daniel Noboa narrowly leading against leftist Luisa Gonzalez, mirroring the 2023 snap election. Noboa proposes strong security measures, while Gonzalez fights crime with military and social strategies. Political alliances and accusations of electoral fraud add tension to the tightly contested race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:42 IST
The upcoming presidential run-off in Ecuador has incumbent Daniel Noboa facing off against leftist contender Luisa Gonzalez, in a match-up that echoes the results of the 2023 snap election.

Polls had predicted Noboa, 37, an heir to a business empire, would secure victory initially. However, the tight margin of less than one percentage point against Gonzalez could pave the way for third and fourth-place candidates to play decisive roles. With over 80% of votes counted, Noboa holds 44.5% while Gonzalez has 44%.

Noboa's campaign focuses on cutting violent deaths by 15%, reducing prison violence, and targeting major gang leaders, while Gonzalez, a protege of ex-President Rafael Correa, aims for military and police operations to tackle crime. Allegations of potential election fraud and Noboa's internal political conflicts intensify the race.

