U.S.-Russia Relations: No Putin-Trump Meeting Yet

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that no agreement has been reached for high-level talks between Presidents Putin and Trump. He emphasized that addressing the root causes of the Ukraine conflict is essential to reach any viable resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:04 IST
Sergei Ryabkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Monday that there is currently no agreement with the United States for high-level discussions between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ryabkov highlighted that resolving the fundamental issues at the heart of the Ukraine conflict is crucial for any potential agreement to end the ongoing strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)

