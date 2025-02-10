Left Menu

Kellogg's Strategy: Endgame for Ukraine Conflict

U.S. special envoy Keith Kellogg is reportedly working on plans to end the war in Ukraine. During recent meetings with allies, Kellogg discussed potential strategies. This development was reported by the news website Semafor, which cited three unnamed Western officials as sources for this information.

Updated: 10-02-2025 17:13 IST
Keith Kellogg

Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy focused on the Ukraine-Russia conflict, is actively developing strategies to bring the war in Ukraine to a conclusion. This was revealed in recent meetings with Western allies, according to the news site Semafor.

Semafor's report, published on Monday, relies on information from three unnamed Western officials who outlined Kellogg's ongoing efforts to navigate potential paths towards peace.

Kellogg's initiatives signify a critical diplomatic push as international stakeholders seek a resolution to the enduring conflict.



