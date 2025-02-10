German Bund Yields Steady Amid U.S. Tariff Concerns

German Bund yields remained steady on Monday, hovering near their lowest point in over a month as investors exercised caution following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement about upcoming reciprocal tariffs.

President Trump's declaration to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports has heightened market concerns about potential deflationary effects in the euro area. Germany's 10-year bond yield, a euro zone benchmark, was stable at 2.38% after hitting a low point of 2.345% last Wednesday.

The European Commission stated that it would protect EU interests in response to the tariffs but awaits further clarification. Meanwhile, German political developments ahead of February 23 elections could reshape fiscal policy, influencing economic growth forecasts within the euro area.

