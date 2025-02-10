Left Menu

DMK's Triumph in Erode East Bypoll: A Blow to AIADMK Leadership

In the Erode East bypoll, DMK clinched victory as votes reportedly transferred from AIADMK. Law Minister S Regupathy criticized AIADMK's leadership under Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing consistent electoral losses. The caste census debate and the controversy involving Seeman's remarks against Periyar were also highlighted.

In a significant political development, the DMK emerged victorious in the Erode East bypoll, with reports suggesting a transfer of AIADMK votes. DMK leader S Regupathy attributed the win to voter disillusionment with AIADMK's chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Speaking to the press, Regupathy highlighted AIADMK's leadership struggles, specifically pointing out Palaniswami's inability to control the party amid electoral defeats since 2017. Statistical comparisons between the two parties' Lok Sabha vote shares in Erode further reinforced his claim.

Political dynamics in Tamil Nadu remain tense, compounded by debates on caste census legality and controversy following Naam Tamizhar Katchi leader Seeman's remarks about Periyar. Legal procedures and state responses continue to shape the broader political landscape.

