Nuclear Treaty Deadlock: Future of New START in Jeopardy

Russia has indicated that the prospects for extending the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the U.S. look unpromising. As both nations diverge on terms for future discussions, the treaty is set to expire on February 5, 2026, with ongoing geopolitical tensions complicating renewal negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:58 IST
The future of the New START nuclear arms control treaty, the last standing agreement of its kind between Moscow and Washington, appears increasingly uncertain. Russia, through Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, warned of challenges in renewing talks before the treaty's expiration on February 5, 2026.

Under Trump's administration, the U.S. exited another key treaty, leaving New START as the final framework constraining strategic nuclear arsenals. Ryabkov noted that while Trump expressed interest in nuclear reduction, Russia insists not only the U.S. but also Britain, France, and potentially China be involved in any discussions.

The Kremlin demands a broader negotiation format amid heightened global tensions, particularly concerning Washington's policies towards Russia as it faces tough Western sanctions. With critical time ticking away, Ryabkov emphasized that meaningful dialogue is contingent upon a significant shift in U.S.-Russia relations.

