Ecuador's Presidential Showdown: Noboa vs. Gonzalez

Ecuador faces a presidential run-off between incumbent Daniel Noboa and leftist Luisa Gonzalez after a surprisingly tight election. Noboa, the 37-year-old business heir, leads with a narrow margin over Gonzalez. The contest may see the third and fourth-place candidates act as kingmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:50 IST
In a closely contested presidential race in Ecuador, incumbent Daniel Noboa will face off against leftist Luisa Gonzalez in a run-off election. Both candidates remained neck-and-neck after a snap election failed to give Noboa a clear victory as predicted by most polls.

With over 92% of ballots counted, Noboa held a narrow lead with 44.3% of the vote compared to Gonzalez's 43.8%. Noboa celebrated his performance as a victory against what he termed 'Old Ecuador' but did not address his supporters the night of the election.

As Ecuador braces for the run-off, the nation's bonds have plunged amid the uncertainty. Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza and other former candidates could play crucial roles in determining the outcome of the election, which mirrors a similarly close contest for legislative control in the national assembly.

