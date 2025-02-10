Political Rifts Intensify: AAP MP Kang Challenges Congress' Bajwa

The political climate in Punjab continues to heat up as AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang took a firm stance against the claims made by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa. Kang challenged Bajwa's assertion that 30 AAP MLAs were eyeing a switch to Congress, citing the lack of unity even within Bajwa's own party ranks.

Following the Aam Aadmi Party's electoral setback in Delhi, Bajwa predicted an internal power struggle between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. However, Kang dismissed these claims, highlighting recent departures from Congress and questioning the stability of Bajwa's own camp.

In a sharp rebuttal, Kang underscored the defections from Congress, pointing to Bajwa's brother, Fatehjang Bajwa's shift to the BJP, as evidence of internal discord. Kang assured that Kejriwal's meetings with party leaders were part of regular organizational duties, aimed at strengthening AAP's foundations.

(With inputs from agencies.)