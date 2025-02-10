Chhattisgarh's Municipal Showdown: BJP vs. Congress
Chhattisgarh is set for municipal elections across 10 corporations and numerous councils. The primary contenders are BJP and Congress. With over 10,000 candidates, the voters' decision will be crucial. Notably, Raipur's mayoral contest pits Meenal Choubey against Dipti Dubey, while Rajnandgaon features Madhusudan Yadav versus Nikhil Dwivedi.
Chhattisgarh is gearing up for a significant political event as municipal elections take place on Tuesday, spanning 10 corporations, 49 councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats. The confrontation primarily involves the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.
Alongside these elections, bypolls in Sukma and Durg will be processed, involving over 10,000 candidates. A substantial voter base of 44,90,360 individuals will decide the outcome across 5,970 polling stations, including sensitive locations.
The mayoral contests are notably highlighted in Raipur and Rajnandgaon, with BJP and Congress presenting formidable candidates. BJP's campaign emphasizes a 'triple-engine' governance model, while Congress focuses on public service delivery and employee regularization.
