Chhattisgarh's Municipal Showdown: BJP vs. Congress

Chhattisgarh is gearing up for a significant political event as municipal elections take place on Tuesday, spanning 10 corporations, 49 councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats. The confrontation primarily involves the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress.

Alongside these elections, bypolls in Sukma and Durg will be processed, involving over 10,000 candidates. A substantial voter base of 44,90,360 individuals will decide the outcome across 5,970 polling stations, including sensitive locations.

The mayoral contests are notably highlighted in Raipur and Rajnandgaon, with BJP and Congress presenting formidable candidates. BJP's campaign emphasizes a 'triple-engine' governance model, while Congress focuses on public service delivery and employee regularization.

(With inputs from agencies.)