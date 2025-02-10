Shashi Tharoor's Call for Vigilance on Bangladesh's Political Landscape

On Monday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor urged India to vigilantly monitor the evolving political scene in Bangladesh, describing it as India's potential 'soft underbelly'.

Tharoor, speaking at a Foreign Correspondents' Club event, stressed India's commitment to the well-being of the Bangladeshi populace over political affiliations. His comments came amid recent political upheavals that saw Sheikh Hasina seek refuge in India.

He emphasized non-interference in Bangladesh's internal politics while fostering positive bilateral relations. Tharoor's insights underline the importance of diplomatic dexterity in safeguarding regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)