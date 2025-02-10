West Bengal Budget: Empowering Women and Boosting Welfare Ahead of Elections

Amid the forthcoming assembly elections, West Bengal's TMC government is accentuating social security and welfare schemes, along with women empowerment, in its new budget. Such initiatives have been pivotal for the party's electoral victories in recent years.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Finance, is expected to present the budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year. The budget is likely to include populist measures to secure voter support, focusing on schemes like 'Banglar Bari' and 'Lakshmir Bhandar'.

Significant allocation increases in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and welfare are anticipated, alongside an enhancement in direct cash transfer schemes and financial assistance programs. The budget positions itself as a strategic element ahead of the 2026 elections, amid the growing influence of women voters.

