Trump's Controversial Vision for Gaza's Future

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has declared that Palestinians in Gaza will not have the right to return under his proposed plan for US 'ownership' of the territory. This controversial stance clashes with comments from other officials who have suggested that any relocation would be temporary.

Less than a week after proposing US control of Gaza to transform it into 'the Riviera of the Middle East,' Trump further clarified his position during an interview with FOX News. He stated unequivocally that Palestinians will not be allowed to return, increasing pressure on Arab nations, particularly Jordan and Egypt, to host displaced Palestinians.

Describing his vision more as a real estate project than a diplomatic effort, Trump said, 'We'll build safe communities a little bit away from where all this danger is. In the meantime, I would own this. It would be a beautiful piece of land, with no big money spent.'

