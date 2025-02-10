Left Menu

Canada's Defense Plan: Cutting Foreign Aid for Arctic Fortress

Canada's opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, aims to strengthen Arctic security by reallocating funds from foreign aid to R&D local military infrastructure amidst potential Russian threats and U.S. pressures on defense spending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:22 IST
In a decisive move, Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre vowed to significantly reduce foreign aid to fund increased military installations and resources in the Arctic. Poilievre's plan comes amidst growing concerns over potential Russian activities in the north and pressure from Washington regarding Canada's defense expenditures.

During a press briefing in Iqaluit, Poilievre detailed an ambitious strategy to build at least one new military base in the Arctic region, double the current count of Inuit rangers to a total of 4,000, and invest in two additional polar icebreakers. He aims to reallocate funds currently used for foreign aid to finance these initiatives.

The U.S. administration under President Trump has expressed dissatisfaction over Ottawa's defense spending, hinting at potential tariffs as leverage. As per recent financial disclosures, Canada allocated C$16 billion in foreign aid for the 2022-23 fiscal year, supporting projects in over 100 countries. Poilievre's pledge presents a potential shift in priorities as the Conservative Party gears up for an approaching election.

