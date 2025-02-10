Left Menu

Delhi Congress Sees Vote Increase, Eyes Future Victory

Delhi Congress leader Devender Yadav announces a modest rise in vote share to 6.34% in the 2025 assembly polls, despite failing to win any seats. The party focuses on Dalit, backward, and minority rights, challenging BJP dominance while countering AAP influence as they strategize for future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:26 IST
Delhi Congress Sees Vote Increase, Eyes Future Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress leader Devender Yadav expressed optimism over the party's performance in the 2025 assembly polls, citing a rise in vote share from 4.26% in 2020 to 6.34% in 2025. Despite not winning any seats, Yadav highlighted the hard work of the party cadre and emphasized the importance of continuing to fight for the rights of Dalits, backward communities, and minorities.

Yadav pointed out the significant issues of the campaign such as the cleaning of the Yamuna, air pollution, and poor civic amenities. He acknowledged voter frustration with the AAP, which managed to secure 22 seats. Contending that the Congress did not form a government perception among minorities, Yadav asserted that had these votes swung towards the Congress, their support could have increased substantially.

Despite allegations from AAP that Congress aimed to aid the BJP, Yadav refuted these claims, underscoring the party's independent efforts and competitive spirit. The BJP won a commanding majority with 48 of the 70 seats, while Congress looks to bolster its strategy and reclaim its vote share in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025