Delhi Congress Sees Vote Increase, Eyes Future Victory

Delhi Congress leader Devender Yadav expressed optimism over the party's performance in the 2025 assembly polls, citing a rise in vote share from 4.26% in 2020 to 6.34% in 2025. Despite not winning any seats, Yadav highlighted the hard work of the party cadre and emphasized the importance of continuing to fight for the rights of Dalits, backward communities, and minorities.

Yadav pointed out the significant issues of the campaign such as the cleaning of the Yamuna, air pollution, and poor civic amenities. He acknowledged voter frustration with the AAP, which managed to secure 22 seats. Contending that the Congress did not form a government perception among minorities, Yadav asserted that had these votes swung towards the Congress, their support could have increased substantially.

Despite allegations from AAP that Congress aimed to aid the BJP, Yadav refuted these claims, underscoring the party's independent efforts and competitive spirit. The BJP won a commanding majority with 48 of the 70 seats, while Congress looks to bolster its strategy and reclaim its vote share in future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)