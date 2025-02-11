Judge Mandates Unfreezing of Federal Funds Amidst State Legal Battle

A U.S. judge has ruled that the Trump administration must fully comply with an existing order to lift its freeze on federal spending. The decision comes after complaints from 23 Democratic state attorneys general that certain funds remained inaccessible.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell, based in Providence, Rhode Island, emphasized that all funding frozen under President Trump's executive orders must be restored. This will remain in effect at least until a scheduled hearing on the states' request for a longer-term solution.

The states' lawsuit highlights $16.6 billion in frozen funds, including programs for home electrification and solar energy. Despite the initial freeze being lifted, the states argue that significant funding remains blocked, affecting critical environmental initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)