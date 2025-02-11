Homeland Security Seeks IRS Agents for Immigration Enforcement
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security aims to deputize Treasury Department personnel, including IRS agents, for immigration enforcement. This move is part of efforts to combat human trafficking and illegal employment. It reflects the Trump administration's broad approach to immigration control, involving various governmental agencies.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has proposed involving Internal Revenue Service criminal investigators and other Treasury Department officials in immigration enforcement, according to a document and a department spokesperson.
In a letter dated February 7, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to provide agents for addressing human trafficking, identifying businesses employing undocumented workers, and assisting with other immigration-related duties. Secretary Noem highlighted the potential for Treasury personnel to aid in enforcement amid recent IRS workforce expansions and budget increases.
This initiative aligns with the Trump administration's comprehensive immigration control strategy, which reallocates government resources toward mass deportation efforts. The military has also been contributing by offering deportation flights and detention facilities, such as the Guantanamo naval base. The IRS, apart from tax-related work, is involved in investigating financial crimes like drug trafficking and corruption, while a Republican bill proposes abolishing the agency to overhaul the tax code.
(With inputs from agencies.)
