Left Menu

Homeland Security Seeks IRS Agents for Immigration Enforcement

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security aims to deputize Treasury Department personnel, including IRS agents, for immigration enforcement. This move is part of efforts to combat human trafficking and illegal employment. It reflects the Trump administration's broad approach to immigration control, involving various governmental agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 01:16 IST
Homeland Security Seeks IRS Agents for Immigration Enforcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has proposed involving Internal Revenue Service criminal investigators and other Treasury Department officials in immigration enforcement, according to a document and a department spokesperson.

In a letter dated February 7, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem asked Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to provide agents for addressing human trafficking, identifying businesses employing undocumented workers, and assisting with other immigration-related duties. Secretary Noem highlighted the potential for Treasury personnel to aid in enforcement amid recent IRS workforce expansions and budget increases.

This initiative aligns with the Trump administration's comprehensive immigration control strategy, which reallocates government resources toward mass deportation efforts. The military has also been contributing by offering deportation flights and detention facilities, such as the Guantanamo naval base. The IRS, apart from tax-related work, is involved in investigating financial crimes like drug trafficking and corruption, while a Republican bill proposes abolishing the agency to overhaul the tax code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025